Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.58 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 541,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

