Sepio Capital LP Makes New $208,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 331.4% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

