Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Up 4.8 %

EGHT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $350.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.53. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $165,345.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 8X8 news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.72.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

