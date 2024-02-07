Sepio Capital LP Sells 2,986 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.