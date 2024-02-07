Sepio Capital LP Takes $323,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $330.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $330.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.