Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $68,620,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,620,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock worth $24,084,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.54. 5,882,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,225,194. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

