Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CGI by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

