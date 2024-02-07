Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 3.4 %

YUM traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $131.56. 767,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,932. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.