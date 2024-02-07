Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. 322,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,986. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

