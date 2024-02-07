Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,808,000.

VO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,765. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

