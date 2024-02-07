Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. 29,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,039. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

