Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 322,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 951,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 154,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,771. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $78.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

