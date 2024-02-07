Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. 3,262,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,577,150. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

