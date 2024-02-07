Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.52. 164,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $529.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.00. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

