Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $20.83 on Wednesday, reaching $1,731.22. 84,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,977. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,637.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,426.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.