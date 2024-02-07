Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.53. 44,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

