Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,977 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 4,224,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,466,039. The stock has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

