Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,738,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

