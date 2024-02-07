ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $792.97

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $792.97 and last traded at $789.99, with a volume of 231501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $777.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.13 and a 200 day moving average of $630.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

