Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. 1,505,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

