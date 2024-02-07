Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $26.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,227. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

