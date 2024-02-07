Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LECO traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $228.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

