Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $249.85. 746,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,670. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.38. The company has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.