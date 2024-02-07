Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 6,367,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,264. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.