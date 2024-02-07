Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

