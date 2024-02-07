Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,988. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

