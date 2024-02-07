Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $821,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 134,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,285. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

