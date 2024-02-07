Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

