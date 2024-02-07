Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $226.94. The company had a trading volume of 375,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,463. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.02.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

