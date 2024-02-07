Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,997,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 237,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,608. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.