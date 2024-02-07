Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 223,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

