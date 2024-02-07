Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Workday by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.17. 328,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.78. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

