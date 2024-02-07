Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. The company had a trading volume of 589,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

