Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,065.40. 193,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,028. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $978.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $952.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.43 and a 12 month high of $1,067.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

