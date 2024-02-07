Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,045 shares of company stock worth $15,315,063 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 225,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,376. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.