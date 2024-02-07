Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 603,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,907. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

