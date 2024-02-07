Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,009,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

NYSE A traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 384,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,994. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

