Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,924 shares of company stock worth $103,900,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.47. 1,219,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,276. The stock has a market cap of $244.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

