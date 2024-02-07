Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 8,036,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,829,688. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.