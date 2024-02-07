Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after buying an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

ROL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 524,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,436. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.