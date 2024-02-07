Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,092 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 99,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

