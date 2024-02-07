Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,504 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 438,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

