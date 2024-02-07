Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,615 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 598,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.