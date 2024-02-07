Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 256 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.80. The company had a trading volume of 278,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,180. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.67 and its 200 day moving average is $239.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

