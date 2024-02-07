Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 557 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.86. The company had a trading volume of 192,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $259.31.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

