Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 557 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Trading Up 1.5 %
Autodesk stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.86. The company had a trading volume of 192,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $259.31.
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
