Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,888,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 76,817 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 144,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,732,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after buying an additional 640,640 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. 7,594,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,288,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

