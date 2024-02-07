Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.