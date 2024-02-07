Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $18.01 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,369,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 504.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,618,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,222,000 after buying an additional 466,280 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,717,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,706,297. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.