Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $106.71. 1,103,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

