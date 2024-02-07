Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 3,467,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.